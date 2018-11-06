25 hilarious voting tweets to laugh at while you’re waiting in line to vote.

Today's the day! It's the most important election since last election, as the direction of the legislative branch and dozens of governorships hang in the balance to determine the next phase of American life!!!!!!!!!!!!!
While you're waiting in line to do your civic duty or anxiously refreshing FiveThirtyEight for the results, here are some tweets to keep you company.
1.
Me for the next 24 hours: pic.twitter.com/G1tJyktGaS— Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) November 6, 2018
2.
VOTE!!! Lest the waters still churn with blood 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tAV82P0gIN— Kelly Hogan (@hoganhere) November 6, 2018
3.
Hey real quick, if you’re still undecided about which party to vote for, maybe make it the one that DIDN’T kidnap thousands of children— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) November 6, 2018
4.
If you’re reading this go vote— Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) November 6, 2018
5.
The chances of you having a meet-cute while waiting in line to vote is close to 99%, so VOTE! It could change your life in many ways. @tomhanks pic.twitter.com/Fl9dyr5eFp— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) November 6, 2018
6.
Get in loser, we’re going voting.— Hannah Burke (@imhnb) November 6, 2018
(But seriously text me if you need help getting to the polls) pic.twitter.com/32Q1BPki1Y
7.
*rupaul voice* u betta vote! pic.twitter.com/CQZHDBisUS— ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@larryburnsham) November 6, 2018
8.
vote if you can pls bc it’s like...important pic.twitter.com/ufUspYx5Er— bobby (@youngfieldmouse) November 6, 2018
9.
friendly reminder for everyone to exercise their right to vote today or else I’m gonna kick your butt :-) pic.twitter.com/LbhFvYFd0R— madi 🌸 (@madisuxs) November 6, 2018
10.
“I voted.” - Bob Saget on election day— Paul Rust (@paulrust) November 4, 2018
“I V.O. Ted.” - Bob Saget discussing his voice-over work for the character Ted on “How I Met Your Mother”
11.
Vote like a bunch of school children were shot and a bunch of other children were put into camps indefinitely bc they werent white and like a journalist was murdered and like you are being lied to daily by rich liars who harass / assault women & wont renounce white supremacy— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) November 2, 2018
12.
One time a guy accused me of voting with my vagina and my response was “Better than voting against it.”— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 30, 2018
13.
me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/Ttiq3zBBZV— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) November 5, 2018
14.
if you think your one vote doesn't matter, think again. In 6th grade I ran for class president and guess how many votes I lost by?— sarah schauer 🦂 (@SJSchauer) November 5, 2018
121. I was not popular. But god damn it let's all vote tomorrow.
15.
*is stabbed 10 times by a murderer and left to die*— No Shame November (@SortaBad) November 3, 2018
"I.... I better use my dying strength to write a message on the wall with my blood"
[later]
COP: Yeah chief, it's across the whole wall in capital letters. It just says "PLEASE REMEMBER TO VOTE"
16.
Please vote, but also remember that voting itself is not enough: you also have to gaslight your elderly relatives into thinking they already voted— pixelated VOTE (to euthanize the Michelin Man) (@pixelatedboat) November 5, 2018
17.
The voting lines are so confusing more than one of my neighbors has suggested that the staff of Trader Joe’s be put in charge of NYC elections.— Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) November 6, 2018
18.
if you’re eligible to vote and you don’t vote today, please don’t talk to me ever..thank u, next!💗 pic.twitter.com/4vp4p0nlIG— ♡ 𝓃𝒾𝓃𝒾𝓈 ♡ VOTE!! (@beyninis) November 6, 2018
19.
┳┻|— The Black Sheep (@TheBlackSheep99) November 6, 2018
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻|
┻┳|
┳┻| _
┻┳| •.•) Psst
┳┻|⊂ﾉ voting is a
┻┳| valid excuse
┳┻| to skip class
20.
Me voting in 2018: pic.twitter.com/kteYPBRqQi— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 6, 2018
21.
Okay I’ll bite: What’s “voting?”— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) November 6, 2018
22.
big democracy energy— Astead (@AsteadWesley) November 6, 2018
23.
#IVoted pic.twitter.com/liKnBBXVSu— Matt Goldich (@MattGoldich) November 6, 2018
24.
hair and makeup team is on their way over for my i voted sticker pic :)— farah brook (@farahbrook) November 6, 2018
25.
Not sure if I understand this meme but here’s me voting if I were a bulldog and here’s me voting again if I were a bulldog wearing a wig pic.twitter.com/jx9nvamwQ7— Alison Agosti (@AlisonAgosti) November 6, 2018