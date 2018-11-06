25 hilarious voting tweets to laugh at while you’re waiting in line to vote.

Today's the day! It's the most important election since last election, as the direction of the legislative branch and dozens of governorships hang in the balance to determine the next phase of American life!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Giphy

While you're waiting in line to do your civic duty or anxiously refreshing FiveThirtyEight for the results, here are some tweets to keep you company.

1.

Me for the next 24 hours: pic.twitter.com/G1tJyktGaS — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) November 6, 2018

2.

VOTE!!! Lest the waters still churn with blood 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tAV82P0gIN — Kelly Hogan (@hoganhere) November 6, 2018

3.