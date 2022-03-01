Waitress asks if she was wrong to snap at a rude customer and return their tip.

So, when a frustrated server decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about a confrontation she had with a table, people were eager to weigh in.
I (23F) work in a small town bar and grill. It’s a fairly large establishment for a town of a thousand and can seat close to 200 people. We only had 3 servers for a Saturday night, meaning one server per section.
The section I was responsible for seats 52 people (8 tables total). While also handling the bar (seats 20) and to go orders (typically 1 order every 5-10 minutes) outside of our assigned 40+ customers each to care for, as you can expect things fell behind.