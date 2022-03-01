Waitress asks if she was wrong to snap at a rude customer and return their tip.

Working in the service industry can even haunt you for years after you quit, when you wake up in a cold sweat from a stress-dream about forgetting to bring a side of fries to table five and a birthday cupcake to the bar...

So, when a frustrated server decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about a confrontation she had with a table, people were eager to weigh in.

AITA for talking back to a customer and returning their tip?

I (23F) work in a small town bar and grill. It’s a fairly large establishment for a town of a thousand and can seat close to 200 people. We only had 3 servers for a Saturday night, meaning one server per section.