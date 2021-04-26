Waitress asks if she’s wrong to refuse to serve customer a meal that makes her kid sick.

Working in food service can be a small window into the darkest side of humanity, especially when you have to force a fake smile while a customer screams at you over how long their well done steak is taking...

Endless sides or Ranch dressing, free soda refills, people threatening not to tip if you don't smile through your nose and bones, kids throwing food all over the floor, drunk people throwing up in the bathroom sink--the restaurant industry is sometimes full of unsettling, dirty, surprises.

While regulars are usually one of the perks of working in service as it's nice to see a familiar face and regulars are often more understanding of slow service during a rush as they get rewarded with free drinks or discounts, sometimes a regular can be the ultimate curse. At least if someone is rude to you once and you never see them again, you only had to endure them that one ill-fated Wednesday shift in December. A regular who comes in every shift and makes your life miserable, though? No thanks, Stella Artois Stewart who tips 3% and stares for hours on end.