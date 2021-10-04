Waitress asks if she was wrong to walk out on job after boss punished her for being ill.

The service industry has seriously suffered in the wake of the pandemic, but there are many reasons why employers are having a difficult time luring people back.

After many people in the service industry had months in quarantine to re-access their workplaces, work-life balance, and career goals, it's not surprising that everyone isn't diving back into working 12-hour shifts on their feet without breaks while scheming for tips and smiling for Karens who scream at them about Ranch dressing.

Working in a restaurant means long hours with ketchup in your hair, missing important family events and birthday parties for friends because you have to work weekend nights and holidays, constantly fearing the one negative Yelp review that will jeopardize your income and fending off customers who think your job is to serve them their burger and go out with them in your free time. At it's best, it's a gig with unique hours that allows you to meet new people every night while witnessing strangers celebrating important life moments, but at it's worst it's an obstacle course of sleepless nights, wrist pain from heavy trays and throbbing feet.