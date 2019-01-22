10 people share their most epic walk of shame stories. Sorry, mom.

Most of us have participated in a walk of shame or a pride of stride, and we have the stories to prove it. Whether you woke up across town in last night's garb, or found yourself in a wet pair of pants after laughing too hard, the journey to the safety of your home afterwards can be excruciating. But in hindsight, the whole experience is pretty hilarious and makes for a great story at brunch.

If you love hearing these stories, you'll love the ones we picked out from a reddit thread that asked users to share the worst walk of shame they've ever had. Take a trip down memory lane and try not to cringe when they hit too close to home.

1. KingofSnipers has experiences the true walk of shame.

The unemployment walk of shame when you got your stuff together and you had to walk to the elevator.

2. Things got pretty shitty for dixfoisdix.

Was 7 or 8 at a chess tournament and was sick. Could either forfeit and not shit myself or win. I won.

3. The wait of shame, brought to you by jmh79.