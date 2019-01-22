10 people share their most epic walk of shame stories. Sorry, mom.

Most of us have participated in a walk of shame or a pride of stride, and we have the stories to prove it. Whether you woke up across town in last night's garb, or found yourself in a wet pair of pants after laughing too hard, the journey to the safety of your home afterwards can be excruciating. But in hindsight, the whole experience is pretty hilarious and makes for a great story at brunch.
If you love hearing these stories, you'll love the ones we picked out from a reddit thread that asked users to share the worst walk of shame they've ever had. Take a trip down memory lane and try not to cringe when they hit too close to home.
1. KingofSnipers has experiences the true walk of shame.
The unemployment walk of shame when you got your stuff together and you had to walk to the elevator.
2. Things got pretty shitty for dixfoisdix.
Was 7 or 8 at a chess tournament and was sick. Could either forfeit and not shit myself or win. I won.
3. The wait of shame, brought to you by jmh79.
Many years ago, I hooked up with a friend who lived downtown. I had parked my car on the street before going to the bar the night before. We had gotten pretty intoxicated that night - hence the hookup. We slept fairly late the next morning, both of us pretty hungover.
I had entirely forgotten that there was an event that morning where they blocked off the streets, despite there being signs posted everywhere. So midmorning I dodge my way through crowded streets to get back to where I parked my car, only to find it fenced in by temporary fences to block off the street for the kid's bike race that was about to start. My car was literally the only one left on the block. I asked a police officer when I could get it out, and was told I'd have to wait until after the race.
So, there I sat on a bench on the sidewalk, visibly hungover, miserable, and surely ashamed, while a bunch of kids rode their bikes around downtown with their parents shooting me odd looks.
4. MassiveKnuckles was on fire until...they were on fire.
Went on a first date with a girl from an online dating app. Things went well. Making out in a small pub, I accidentally set fire to my shirt on a candle. Wasted, we didn't care. Ended up staying at hers. Had to walk to work through central London the next morning in a half burnt shirt until I could find a clothing shop and buy a t shirt.
5. shelbyc09 met the parents very quickly.
Nothing beats waking up in the house of a twentysomething guy who supposedly had his own place but then him expecting you to join him at the breakfast table with his stern looking parents.
6. mamblepamble had a walk of shame that turned into a walk of happily ever after.
So first 'date' with a guy (it was two other couples and he and I were single tagalongs) I'm the DD and I go to drop him off at his parents. We had hit it off, exchanged numbers and to about a future date, but again he lived with his parents so I was content to drop him off.
My car had other ideas, and the battery died in his parents driveway at 3am in the pouring rain like a shitty lifetime movie. So I spent the night in his parents guest room. Woke up the next morning and his mom had made us breakfast and his dad had jumped my car. A car that never had battery issues before or afterthis incident.
He and I are engaged now, so it all worked out. That car ran beautifully until it wouldnt pass inspection because of rust. It was the ultimate wingman.
7. Things got pretty explosive for AmeriknGrizzly.
One time when I was around 13 I was at a bible study at a relatives house and I was super gassy. I felt a big gut buster coming on and I decided the polite thing to do would be to excuse myself and go to the restroom and blow that fog horn. Well I stood up and made it about 3 steps before I let out a quick pop and then preceded to chainsaw fart my way across this quite room with about 12-15 people reading the Bible.
I stayed in the bathroom mortified until my aunt came and got me.
8. DukeOfCheddar was feeling this one the next day.
Woke up on my prom date's parents basement pool table, still wearing the top half of my tux. Nothing below the waist. My date was asleep on the basement couch. Jolted upright and bashed my head on the light fixture hanging above the pool table, cutting my forehead open. Could not find my underwear or socks. Walked home in snow and cold with a bleeding wound. Date's mom called my (parents') house later that day, only to leave a message on the answering machine saying that she'd found my socks and underwear, and that she'd send them to school with my date.
9. Monarth1 was in the spotlight for this one.
I was dating this girl early freshman year of high school and we were at her place when her parents were supposed to be out of town. She had this garage with a room above it that’s about 50 feet from where I parked my car, all gravel in between. So her Dad comes home without us noticing and figures out what’s up. Unbeknownst to me he takes my flip flops. Later when I’m leaving (feeling pretty good about myself no less) I can’t find my shoes, think oh weird, proceed to start the very painful walk to my car. Then BAM floodlights from the main house (think like a mini version of stadium lights) blind me and I hear “yeah keep walking you little shit, I see you!” The mother fucker had stolen my shoes and turned on his motion activated flood lights he uses to scare away deer, all so he could taunt me and teach me the definition of a walk of shame.
10. Things escalated quickly for oconnejj.
Well mine was a stride of pride that quickly turned into a walk of shame! Strutting my way home after spending the night with a girl that I’d been trying to woo for a while I was feeling good. It was a nice day, sun was shining and it was only a mile walk so I was a happy man.
With a couple of hundred meters to go that’s when things started to go wrong, the late night take away that I’d loved only hours previously reared it’s ugly head. With my apartment in sight and my belly making noises reminiscent of Jaba the hutt feeding I took off at a run, or a weird hybrid run/waddle to get home.
Just as I’m reaching the entrance to the apartment complex the floodgates opened and the last 50 meters were some of the most shameful of my life as I climbed the stairs and got into the shower fully clothed and full of regret for that late night burger!
11. Zalminen pulled a Spongebob.
Was on a business trip to do some late hours network changes at another location, then return back by train.
Had to squat while connecting some cables in the rack. Rrriippp!
Yep, so much for the back seam of my pants. Which meant that I had to do the whole return trip with my boxers peeking through the rip.