Walmart under fire for t-shirt with shockingly violent message aimed at journalists.

After receiving a concerned message from the journalist advocacy group The Radio Television Digital News Association, Walmart has officially pulled a t-shirt bearing a shocking racist and violent message, the Star Tribune reports.

The t-shirt itself was listed on the Walmart website through the third-party seller Teespring and bore the terrifying message: "Rope. Tree. Journalist. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED."

Once Walmart representatives received the message from RTDNA about the disturbingly violent (and deeply racist) sentiments, they pulled the t-shirt from the website.

Shortly after our Voice of the #FirstAmendment Task Force sent a letter to the company’s top executives, @Walmart removed this violent shirt from its website. https://t.co/finmC8nBgX pic.twitter.com/bKO7gxGnsw — RTDNA (@RTDNA) November 30, 2017

"This item was sold by a third-party seller on our marketplace and clearly violates our policy. We removed it as soon as it was brought to our attention, and are conducting a thorough review of the seller's assortment," Walmart told the Star Tribune, following the debacle.