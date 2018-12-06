'Wanted' man hilariously comments on Facebook post calling for his arrest.

Social media has not only changed how we interact with our friends, family members, and coworkers, but it's also changed how cops interact with suspects. Rather than merely posting up printed out wanted signs, police forces now can use Twitter and Facebook to spread photos and signal boost for people on the run.

In most cases the Facebook posts of police forces aren't anything to write home about, but a recent post quickly became it's own reality show when the man in the wanted photo decided to respond.

Wanted Wednesday! Anthony Akers (38) is wanted by the Department of Corrections for Failure to Comply. If you have any information please call 509-628-0333. Posted by Richland WA Police Department on Wednesday, November 28, 2018

Rather than keeping his location mum, Anthony Akers, who was wanted for failure to comply, jokingly told the police to "calm down" because he planned to turn himself in.

The exchange got even better when the Richland Police Department played along, by offering Akers a ride and reminding him of their business hours.

Akers responded by letting the cops know he was just tying up a few loose ends, since he predicted he'd be in the slammer for at least a month. The casual nature of this exchange is what truly heightens it comedically.