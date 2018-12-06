'Wanted' man hilariously comments on Facebook post calling for his arrest.

Social media has not only changed how we interact with our friends, family members, and coworkers, but it's also changed how cops interact with suspects. Rather than merely posting up printed out wanted signs, police forces now can use Twitter and Facebook to spread photos and signal boost for people on the run.
In most cases the Facebook posts of police forces aren't anything to write home about, but a recent post quickly became it's own reality show when the man in the wanted photo decided to respond.
Rather than keeping his location mum, Anthony Akers, who was wanted for failure to comply, jokingly told the police to "calm down" because he planned to turn himself in.
The exchange got even better when the Richland Police Department played along, by offering Akers a ride and reminding him of their business hours.
Akers responded by letting the cops know he was just tying up a few loose ends, since he predicted he'd be in the slammer for at least a month. The casual nature of this exchange is what truly heightens it comedically.
When invested commenters first chimed in to check whether Akers had turned himself in yet, the police revealed he had not.
The Richland police then posted a passionate comment imploring Akers to come through, because they were now truly heartbroken.
Akers was quick to apologize for standing the cops up and assured them that is wasn't their fault, he then asked them to trust he'd arrive the following day in the most flirtatious way possible.
Despite reasonable doubt from both the police and people eagerly reading the comment thread, Akers stayed true to his word and did indeed turn himself in.
Honestly, this is still a better love story than Twilight.