Washington Post cites Clickhole article as real news, the internet weeps with laughter.

Orli Matlow
Jul 10, 2018@3:01 PM
Like your grandma on Facebook earnestly commenting on an Onion article, The Washington Post made a little "oopsie" and accidentally reported its sister site Clickhole as real news.

This week, President Trump is visiting Great Britain, and the itinerary has already been adjusted toavoid London because of massive protests—including one from a giant baby baloon.

The Brits got a head start on their Trump trolling, by getting the 2004 song "American Idiot" to the top of the charts. In their original write-up, the sweet, innocent WaPo cited a satirical article on Clickhole as a source explaining what the song is really about.

No, the aforementioned Clickhole article was not by Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, but almost certainly a comedy writer who's a white dude wearing a zip-up hoodie on top of a flannel shirt.

Who is the American idiot now?

AmeriCAN idiOT

The Washington Post removed the four fake paragraphs, but only after the screenshots circulated and had the internet laughing.

Can you hear the sound of hysteria?

The writer of The Post's post, Meagan Flynn, got comprehensively, personally dragged.

You might be having a bad day, but at least you didn't cite Clickhole in the damn Washington Post.

Wake her up when September ends.
