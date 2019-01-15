Web designer gets scammed by client who ‘can’t afford’ to pay. The receipts are damning.

People are the worst. I would list off the reasons to back up this claim, but I simply do not have the time. What I do have, however, is the receipts. Or at least the receipts provided by a Reddit user (Kepler-One) who encountered a human that proved our species is plagued with idiocy.

The post was made by a web designer and features a text conversation between them and someone who is refusing to pay them for their work. The texts start out jovial, with the person buying the website complimenting the work that has been done and politely asking for small changes. The web designer seems to comply to these changes, and eventually the interaction leads to what you think would be the conclusion: payment discussion. Think again, bitch.

The terms of payment is where things really escalate. The person who asked for the website of all the sudden doesn't feel they can pay, and goes to great lengths to make it seem like they shouldn't have to. And -- get this -- they then tell the web designer to redo the website, but say they won't pay for the original website, and it' unclear if they plan to pay for the revised one?

Take a look at the exchange for yourself and see who you think is the crazy one in the situation. Personally, I feel crazy just after reading this.