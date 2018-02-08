The internet is guilty of being obsessed with these mug shot hotties.

In an ever evolving world, one fact remains constant: people love looking at hotties. While attraction is a sensitive and subjective matter, there are conventions of beauty that often dictate who is unanimously considered "a hottie." Basically, humans are good at overcoming our differences to band together in agreement about universally hott people.

So, much in the spirit of Hot Felon and Prison Bae, the thirstiest parts of internet have quickly become obsessed with the Attractive Females Under Glass Tumblr. As the title suggests, the blog exclusively features mugshots of attractive women, their charges, and what state they were arrested in.

http://78.media.tumblr.com/2854ba855115d8218608fdc319cde378/tumblr_ortj6jdsbV1r12vqzo1_1280.jpg

The women's names aren't listed.

https://78.media.tumblr.com/5518dffca063ea12764a59d3b450bcba/tumblr_ortklaEssP1r12vqzo1_500.jpg

But that doesn't seem to stop the internet from crafting deeply inappropriate crushes.

https://78.media.tumblr.com/bd9455968e204d5e99fc445c7570a07d/tumblr_otro9iQ6bu1r12vqzo1_500.jpg

There's even a comprehensive Twitter thread dedicated to the mugshot hotties.

All of the photos in this thread were credited back to the Tumblr.

thread of pretty mugshots and what they were charged with: — thomas (@lilbaked) January 14, 2018

assault on a family member impeding breathing and circulation, texas pic.twitter.com/SddK3dmM7A — thomas (@lilbaked) January 14, 2018

operating motor vehicle without headlights, expired drivers license, no insurance/security verification, and possession of marijuana, oklahoma pic.twitter.com/plj4C1zCnu — thomas (@lilbaked) January 14, 2018

failure to stop for red light and driving under the influence, oklahoma pic.twitter.com/QVKv2eObMo — thomas (@lilbaked) January 14, 2018

possession of firearm in committing crime, drug related object for use, marijuana, and controlled substance with intent to distribute, georgia pic.twitter.com/zL0NosGSS0 — thomas (@lilbaked) January 14, 2018

grand theft, carrying a concealed firearm, and possession of cannabis >20 grams, alprazolam and drug paraphernalia, florida pic.twitter.com/AiADchlGCV — thomas (@lilbaked) January 14, 2018

bringing in and harboring illegal immigrants, florida pic.twitter.com/WNixAZuksR — thomas (@lilbaked) January 14, 2018

possession of a controlled substance (xanax), possession of cannabis, and possession of drug paraphernalia, florida pic.twitter.com/RhWY4TW5d9 — thomas (@lilbaked) January 14, 2018

possession of cannabis, grand theft, fraudulent use of credit card, and driving while license suspended with knowledge, florida pic.twitter.com/fB3xnj842h — thomas (@lilbaked) January 14, 2018

aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief >$1000, florida pic.twitter.com/kci8M4DvI3 — thomas (@lilbaked) January 14, 2018

aggravated robbery, kidnapping, first degree battery, hindering prosecution, and tampering with physical evidence, arkansas pic.twitter.com/QL2BgIszVH — thomas (@lilbaked) January 14, 2018

speeding, changing lanes unsafely, and driving under the influence, oklahoma pic.twitter.com/LRsIUiOS0h — thomas (@lilbaked) January 14, 2018

driving under the influence, arizona pic.twitter.com/X3AHXYiWj4 — thomas (@lilbaked) January 14, 2018

unlawful possession of a stolen credit card, fraudulent use of a stolen credit card, petty theft, and criminal use of personal identifying information, florida pic.twitter.com/wkOfodDyUC — thomas (@lilbaked) January 14, 2018

criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct, fighting, arizona pic.twitter.com/b2Nn2jbWJ1 — thomas (@lilbaked) January 14, 2018

One thing is for sure, mugshot hotties consistently elicit a guilty obsession from the masses.