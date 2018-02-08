The internet is guilty of being obsessed with these mug shot hotties.

In an ever evolving world, one fact remains constant: people love looking at hotties. While attraction is a sensitive and subjective matter, there are conventions of beauty that often dictate who is unanimously considered "a hottie." Basically, humans are good at overcoming our differences to band together in agreement about universally hott people.
So, much in the spirit of Hot Felon and Prison Bae, the thirstiest parts of internet have quickly become obsessed with the Attractive Females Under Glass Tumblr. As the title suggests, the blog exclusively features mugshots of attractive women, their charges, and what state they were arrested in.
The women's names aren't listed.
But that doesn't seem to stop the internet from crafting deeply inappropriate crushes.
There's even a comprehensive Twitter thread dedicated to the mugshot hotties.
All of the photos in this thread were credited back to the Tumblr.
One thing is for sure, mugshot hotties consistently elicit a guilty obsession from the masses.