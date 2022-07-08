Wedding guest asks if they're wrong to refuse to pay for extra meal they ordered for son.

Planning a wedding can be an expensive nightmare of wondering how a single flower costs more than your net worth, but charging guests for their food is not a classy move...

So, when a confused wedding guest decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not they're wrong to refuse to pay for a wedding dish, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not paying for the extra meal I accidentally ordered at a wedding?

My sixteen-year-old son and I went to a wedding. When we got the invitation, we both chose to order chicken for the main course. There was an option to select a kid's meal version of each dish, but I never considered ordering one for my son because he is too old for kid's meals. I sent in the RSVP card with our meal selections and never heard anything about it.