Wedding guest asks if they're wrong to refuse to pay for extra meal they ordered for son.

So, when a confused wedding guest decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not they're wrong to refuse to pay for a wedding dish, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
My sixteen-year-old son and I went to a wedding. When we got the invitation, we both chose to order chicken for the main course. There was an option to select a kid's meal version of each dish, but I never considered ordering one for my son because he is too old for kid's meals. I sent in the RSVP card with our meal selections and never heard anything about it.
At the wedding, my son and I got our food, but the table was one chicken meal short. The waiter had a small plate of chicken fingers and fries, but everyone at the table told him it must be a mistake because we didn't have any kids sitting with us. The waiters were able to put together an extra chicken plate for the person who didn't get one, and it seemed all was well.