Wedding harpist asks if she was wrong to refuse to change dress after bride withheld pay.

Most people are familiar with the standard rules of wedding etiquette: don't wear white, don't take the spotlight away from the couple getting married, don't interrupt the ceremony to declare your undying love for the groom...

While forcing the bridal party to change their hair color or cover up their tattoos for your wedding photos is extreme borderline "bridezilla" behavior, what happens when your guests aren't aware that you chose to wear a navy blue gown? So, when a young professional harpist decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about a wardrobe malfunction at a wedding gig, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for wearing the same color as the bride as a wedding harpist and not changing?