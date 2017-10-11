Advertising

Not all weed dealers are created equal, some of them are born with an innate sense of entrepreneurship that Jimmy with the skateboard would need years of effort to achieve (we love you anyways Jimmy). And while the vibrant world of ganja smoking certainly caters to the full range of business styles (indoor tents full of incense totally count as offices), there are times when a young hustler's professionalism truly stands out.

Such is the case with Twitter user @_Mandieeee's go-to Weed Man (anonymous for obvious reasons) who crafted an overly formal out-of-office style text message for his clients.

The text message immediately went viral after @_Mandieeee first posted it. The people of Twitter have a lot of questions: did he go to etiquette school? Is this young hustler the next Mark Zuckerberg of weed (but less of a creepy dipsh*t)? Is there an intern or secretary who crafts these texts for Weed Man? This lone text message has truly opened Pandora's box of green-powered queries.

Look what my weed man texted me young 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/z4gEnQaJzU — Vv👑 (@_Mandieeee) October 9, 2017

Weed Man has truly gone above and beyond with the professional towards his clients.

Twitter is both impressed and laughing at the corporate wording in the text.

It's very "Kathy from HR," and for all we know, Weed Man could be Kathy from HR.

Lmao my God he's formal — D'Angelo C Robinson (@Aksents_DCR) October 10, 2017

Great customer service ✊🏽✊🏽 — RastaMalVibrations (@MartyrMal) October 10, 2017

Lmao I admire the professionalism — Bunny (@BunnyShmurda) October 10, 2017

Some people on Twitter were convinced by the sales pitch and ready to take Weed Man's number.

Your guy true businessman. Good Customer Service alerting clients change in schedule well ahead of time.😉 — Joan D Rawls (@Joan_DRawls) October 10, 2017

Lol did he just set his phone to send 'out of office' texts 😂 they're becoming way too evolved — Andrea Doniere (@ADoniere) October 10, 2017

Twitter even took notes on their favorite parts of the text.

It's important to be able to name what you appreciate in a business (wo)man.

"the no need to respond" is the best part — MeshaBoomin (@meshallaneous) October 10, 2017

If Weed Man's text received a Yelp review, it'd definitely earn 4 stars.

That’s how you run a business pic.twitter.com/Q2YQQJgdUV — 🌮Rissa ✨ (@Muarissaa) October 10, 2017

When I decided to start a business, I'll have a dose of whatever Weed Man's having.

