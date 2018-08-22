People are sharing the weirdest pictures in their phones, and you'll feel like a square.

A recent Twitter thread has officially opened up the gates of weirdo surrealist heaven, and I am fully here for it.

When the comedy writer Michael Flynn asked the internet to share the weirdest photos saved in their phones, the great people of this world came through with their most bizarre images.

Reply to this tweet with the weirdest photo saved on your phone. — Michael (@Home_Halfway) August 21, 2018

If you've been looking for a flash animation-inspired meme image about your mom think you're gay, a surrealist picture from a wedding, or some nudity littered with lots of questions, you've come to the right place.

1.

2.