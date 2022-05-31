18 people share the weirdest reason they were once flagged by airport security.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s the weirdest reason you were stopped by TSA?" people were ready to share the craziest reason they were flagged by security as a tired zombie simply trying to get to a bar by their gate in order to stare intently at the gate until boarding time.
They thought a massage gun was an actual handgun. I was detained for two hours while they looked up the device in the internet to verify it wasn't a weapon. In reality, they forgot they'd detained me. I missed my flight and their supervisor made me an offer. I accept their apology and they'd pay to upgrade me to first-class on my rescheduled flight. - WatchingInSilence
My then-two month old was flagged by TSA in 2003. They took one look and realized the only bomb was in his diaper. - ZweitenMal