18 people share the weirdest reason they were once flagged by airport security.

One of the worst parts of traveling is going through the cursed security process of taking off your shoes, stacking dirty bins, getting screamed at by exhausted employees, and raising your arms above your head as your whole body is scanned for...shampoo bottles over 3 oz?

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s the weirdest reason you were stopped by TSA?" people were ready to share the craziest reason they were flagged by security as a tired zombie simply trying to get to a bar by their gate in order to stare intently at the gate until boarding time.

1.

They thought a massage gun was an actual handgun. I was detained for two hours while they looked up the device in the internet to verify it wasn't a weapon. In reality, they forgot they'd detained me. I missed my flight and their supervisor made me an offer. I accept their apology and they'd pay to upgrade me to first-class on my rescheduled flight. - WatchingInSilence

2.