20 people share the things their bodies told them to 'absolutely stop' doing as they aged.

These Reddit users remind me of me at my sister's wedding: so eager to overshare it seems like they were just waiting for someone to ask.
Only eating wings every day. Had this weird feeling in my face. - Paddle_Man
Camping without an air mattress. The last time I did it using only a pallet of blankets I PAID for it the next morning. My entire body hurt. Getting old sucks. - 2gecko1983
Excessive coffee. The heart palpitations were really concerning. I went cold turkey and found a new level of sympathy for hard drug addicts. I don't think I've ever felt so bad and so bitterly angry at the same time before. - ScubaAlek
Pulling all nighters for any reason. My body will not tolerate it anymore. - Eccentric_Mermaid
Showering every single day. I constantly had dry skin and tons of pimples. Started showering every other day (unless I’m like actually filthy) and my skin problems just disappeared. - dpforest