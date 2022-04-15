20 people share the things their bodies told them to 'absolutely stop' doing as they aged.

Aging is a beautiful, natural process. It is life itself! With age comes growth, wisdom, and raging acid reflux.

These Reddit users remind me of me at my sister's wedding: so eager to overshare it seems like they were just waiting for someone to ask.

"What did your body tell you that you had to absolutely stop doing?"

1.

Only eating wings every day. Had this weird feeling in my face. - Paddle_Man

2.

Camping without an air mattress. The last time I did it using only a pallet of blankets I PAID for it the next morning. My entire body hurt. Getting old sucks. - 2gecko1983

3.

Excessive coffee. The heart palpitations were really concerning. I went cold turkey and found a new level of sympathy for hard drug addicts. I don't think I've ever felt so bad and so bitterly angry at the same time before. - ScubaAlek

4.

Pulling all nighters for any reason. My body will not tolerate it anymore. - Eccentric_Mermaid

5.