People are roasting how others respond to their name with the 'what's your name?' meme.

Every day blesses us with a fresh opportunity for new memes, and without fail, every day Twitter delivers us new meme formats to play with. One of the latest bad boys to make the rounds is the "what's your name meme," a fairly self-explanatory joke format where people riff on the name associations people make when meeting them.
Obviously, this meme isn't a competition (and if it was it would be a ridiculous place to funnel competitive energy), but if it was, Monica Lewinsky officially takes the top prize.
Some of the "what's your name" takes got super creative and meta with it, while others played with killing the momentum.
If nothing else, this meme serves as a semi-existential reminder of just how many name associations there are for each and every single name in the book. Even the most seemingly obscure names have at least one reference to mine for laughs.
People with names that fall outside of the scope of "traditional Western names" aka any two syllable baby book name had particularly honest takes on the meme.
This meme is still thriving as I type, and likely will for a hot minute because this is something everyone can contribute to. Everyone has a name, and regardless of how rare or common it is, everyone has a few name related pet peeves or associations they're tired of hearing.