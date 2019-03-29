People are roasting how others respond to their name with the 'what's your name?' meme.

Every day blesses us with a fresh opportunity for new memes, and without fail, every day Twitter delivers us new meme formats to play with. One of the latest bad boys to make the rounds is the "what's your name meme," a fairly self-explanatory joke format where people riff on the name associations people make when meeting them.

"What’s your name?"



"Josh Campbell"



"Like the soup?"



"Like the British super model" https://t.co/APSj3cyPsz — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) March 29, 2019

"What's your name?"



"Emily"



"Can I call you Emmy?"



"No"



"Why not?"



"It's not my name."



"Ok, then Em?"



"No, the 'ily' are not silent you actually need to pronounce them." https://t.co/7zcxAEvPHG — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) March 28, 2019

Obviously, this meme isn't a competition (and if it was it would be a ridiculous place to funnel competitive energy), but if it was, Monica Lewinsky officially takes the top prize.

“What’s your name?”



“Monica.”



“Like Monica from Friends?”



“Yes. Yes exactly.” https://t.co/5q75NwGtYf — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) March 29, 2019

Some of the "what's your name" takes got super creative and meta with it, while others played with killing the momentum.