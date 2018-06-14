When this guy got laid off, his dog walker had the best response.

Unexpectedly losing a job can be one of the worst feelings out there. Not only can it take a toll on your confidence, but it presents an immediate financial crisis.

When San Francisco-based Zach Ehren was unexpectedly laid off from his startup job, he was naturally thrown off guard, and had to reevaluate his weekly budget.

Sadly, this meant Ehren had to text his longtime dogwalker John Miller to let him know that he couldn't afford to have his pit bull mix Calli walked until he secured a new gig.

Despite the frustrating circumstances, when Ehren texted Miller, the response was surprisingly kind and generous.

Miller's offer was so generous, Ehren posted the exchange to Reddit where people were refreshed by the gesture of support.