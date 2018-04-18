The White House managed to mess up their statement on Barbara Bush's death in a really ironic way.

A simple statement expressing condolences to the family of a late former First Lady and First Mother seems like it would be pretty hard to mess up, but the Trump White House finds unique and impressive ways to mess up a no-brainer.

Because time is but an illusion, the official White House response to Barbara Bush's passing was written in 2017.

Note: The correct year is actually 2018.

Perhaps President Trump thought he was doing Barbara Bush a favor by making her seem younger

It's particularly sad(!) and ironic given Bush's passion for literacy, the cause she championed as First Lady and with her personal foundation.

While she championed literacy from the White House, the current White House shows why it's crucial.