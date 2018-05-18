White House releases a Lauren vs. Yanny video. The internet hears 'trainwreck.'

How do you do, fellow kids?

The cool, chill, super hip people of the Trump White House took a break from issuing a gag rule on mentioning Planned Parenthood to patients and pulling migrant children from their families and putting them in warehouses on military bases to respond to the latest meme lighting up the internet: the great Laurel vs. Yanny debate.

https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status/997255568782852096

If you don't think it could get any cuter, people such as Kellyanne Conway and Sarah Huckabee Sanders riff on their reputations for lying to the American people.

Conway offers to "spin" her response, and Huckabee Sanders doesn't miss the oppotunity to call CNN "fake news"!

Oh, and remember the time that President Trump was kvetching about the Fourth Estate on Twitter but published a nonsensical typo that stayed up for hours?

Twitter

Trump hears "covfefe" y'all! LOL!!!!!!

The reviews are mixed.