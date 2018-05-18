White House releases a Lauren vs. Yanny video. The internet hears 'trainwreck.'

How do you do, fellow kids?
The cool, chill, super hip people of the Trump White House took a break from issuing a gag rule on mentioning Planned Parenthood to patients and pulling migrant children from their families and putting them in warehouses on military bases to respond to the latest meme lighting up the internet: the great Laurel vs. Yanny debate.
If you don't think it could get any cuter, people such as Kellyanne Conway and Sarah Huckabee Sanders riff on their reputations for lying to the American people.
Conway offers to "spin" her response, and Huckabee Sanders doesn't miss the oppotunity to call CNN "fake news"!
Oh, and remember the time that President Trump was kvetching about the Fourth Estate on Twitter but published a nonsensical typo that stayed up for hours?
Trump hears "covfefe" y'all! LOL!!!!!!
The reviews are mixed.
That video was almost as white as it was unfunny.— Miss Matched Shoes (@threejuniormnts) May 17, 2018
Had all this time to create this stupid video but no time to address the issues facing our nation. Ridiculous— George Espinal (@EspinalGeorge) May 17, 2018
I hear impeachment.— B U Z Z • A L D R I N (@AldrinContact) May 17, 2018
You're all fucking garbage.— BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) May 17, 2018
It's strange how desperate this administration is to distract from what they're actually doing.— James Stebick (@DoctorStebick) May 18, 2018
Reminder: Kellyanne Conway is the "Opioid Czar" in charge of dealing with the drug crisis that's killing Americans every day. How's that going?
Reminds me of when Goebbels did the Ice Bucket Challenge— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) May 18, 2018
Here's a better version.