White House lets it slip whether or not Trump watched the Stormy Daniels interview.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders dispatched Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah to answer the press's questions on Monday, perhaps because she knew that Stormy Daniels would inevitably come up.

And as the prophecy foretold, a member of the press corps asked if Donald Trump or any of his associates violated laws in dealing with Stormy, whether it's campaign finance laws or laws against sending out goons to attack a woman and her baby in a parking lot.

Giphy

First, he insisted that the White House didn't engage in any wrongdoing in dealing with Stormy Daniels—which is definitely true, considering the fact that it was President Obama who lived and worked there at the time.

Asked about Stormy Daniels and whether a payment was made that violated federal law, White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said that "the White House didn’t engage in any wrongdoing” https://t.co/NxYQjBwyUa pic.twitter.com/yVz93Ro2bR — CNN (@CNN) March 26, 2018

From the podium, Shah announced that "the president strongly, clearly and consistently has denied the underlying claims [of the affair]," and implied that it is Stormy who's a liar.