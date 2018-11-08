White House sends out doctored video to justify banning journalist in latest chill, authoritarian stunt.

In what is already three national crises ago, but still a big f*cking deal, White House press secretary revoked CNN reporter Jim Acosta's press pass as a distraction from the fact that Trump fired his Attorney General as a distraction from the fact that his party got wiped out in the House.

At a bonkers press conference that sounded like he was free-associating on Sigmund Freud's couch, Donald Trump freaked out at Acosta, calling him a "rude, terrible person" and dispatching a White House intern to yank his microphone away.

WOW -- Trump unloads on Jim Acosta, says "CNN should be ashamed of themselves having you working for them. You are rude, terrible person. You should not be working for CNN." pic.twitter.com/NIFaauBlGR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2018

A few hours later, Acosta announced on Twitter that he was denied access to the White House and his "hard pass" had been revoked.

I’ve just been denied entrance to the WH. Secret Service just informed me I cannot enter the WH grounds for my 8pm hit — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018

The US Secret Service just asked for my credential to enter the WH. As I told the officer, I don’t blame him. I know he’s just doing his job. (Sorry this video is not rightside up) pic.twitter.com/juQeuj3B9R — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018

To justify the flagrantly authoritarian move, Sanders tweeted out a video that was LITERALLY EDITED BY INFOWARS, sped up to make Acosta seem violent. Yes, the White House is co-opting the national movement condemning violence against women in order to ban a journalist, and it would be more believable had the president not bragged about grabbing women by the pussy and put an attempted rapist on the Supreme Court.