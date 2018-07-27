The White House’s latest typo has the entire United Sates of America laughing.

In boasting that the American economy is roaring, the White House demonstrated that it may be working for everyone but copy-editors.
The nation's finest minds, serving the country in its executive branch, proudly reported to the people of the United Sates of America that the economy is growing. Yes, the people of the United Sates.
It's no surprise that the Donald J. Trump White House is as careless with the English language as Donald J. Trump, but it's still wild to see such stupidity in an official capacity.
The tweet was up for hours, and people from all over the Sates laughed and/or bashed their heads on their desks.
The White House is no stranger to clerical errors.
They caused an international incident back in May by issuing a statement statement saying that the country "has a robust, clandestine nuclear weapons program," casually accusing them of violating the Iran nuclear agreement (which they later pulled out of).
Trump also insisted that when he appeared to siding with Vladimir Putin over American intelligence agencies he had simply misspoken rather than commit treason.
Is it all part of a wicked scheme?
Is it too much to ask that the people running the country know how to spell its name?
This all begs the question: does the White House even know how to spell USA?
God bless the United Sates.