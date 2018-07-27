The White House’s latest typo has the entire United Sates of America laughing.

In boasting that the American economy is roaring, the White House ​​​​​​demonstrated that it may be working for everyone but copy-editors.

The nation's finest minds, serving the country in its executive branch, proudly reported to the people of the United Sates of America that the economy is growing. Yes, the people of the United Sates.

Twitter

It's no surprise that the Donald J. Trump White House is as careless with the English language as Donald J. Trump, but it's still wild to see such stupidity in an official capacity.

The tweet was up for hours, and people from all over the Sates laughed and/or bashed their heads on their desks.

“United Sates.”



This tweet has been up for 3.5 hours.



These are the incompetent idiots running this country. pic.twitter.com/LGFuQzbe6u — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) July 27, 2018

The White House is no stranger to clerical errors.

They caused an international incident back in May by issuing a statement statement saying that the country "has a robust, clandestine nuclear weapons program," casually accusing them of violating the Iran nuclear agreement (which they later pulled out of).