White immigrant in France gets dragged for complaining about immigrants without realizing she is one.

Regardless of what politicians and their followers may claim, the anti-immigrant sentiments spreading across the world are highly racialized. If you take a hard look at who these policies are truly affecting, it's easy to see that it's a lot less about who is an immigrant and a lot more about what they look like, or what religion they practice.
This can be seen rather clearly with Donald Trump and the way he exceptionalizes Melania while putting legal asylum seekers in concentration camps. In fact, the cognitive dissonance of white exceptionalism is so embedded that some white immigrants have internalized these ideals, and genuinely think they somehow are more legitimate than black or brown immigrants.
As if to prove this very point, a British woman named Karen Watson living in France posted a now deleted tweet lamenting how her rural area was getting filled with Muslim immigrants.
People caught her tweet before it was deleted and were quick to point out that Watson herself is in immigrant. So, complaining about an influx of immigrants is basically complaining about herself.
Watson's deep case of white, British exceptionalism was noted by many, who lamented just how wide spread this type of mindset is.
To make matters worse, Watson's original tweet was in response to another xenophobic person concern-trolling about Muslim birth rates.
Apparently, Watson's logic is that she's married to a French man, which legitimizes her more than immigrant families moving to France.
Most of the people on the thread were just shocked by her complete lack of self-awareness or irony.
This has been yet another installment of Deep White Nonsense, unfortunately I have a feeling there will be more yet to come today.