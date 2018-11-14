White Instagram model gets dragged for 'accidentally' posing as a black woman.

Hello dear readers and people of the world passively scrolling through the online abyss! Do you remember Rachel Dolezal - the white woman who posed as a black woman (and still does to this day) and became the head of the NAACP in Spokane? Do you remember how she managed to appropriate black culture more than the Kardashians, to the point where she became the embodiment of blackface?!

Well, she might have to scoot over, because there's a new girl in town who took a few pages from the Dolezal handbook of white nonsense and the internet is rightfully unhappy about it.

This is where the 19-year-old self-described model and influencer Emma Hallberg of Sweden enters the scene. For quite some time, Hallberg's 193,000 followers have gushed over her makeup selfies and fairly non-controversial web presence.

However, this past week her page blew up when it was revealed she is a white woman, and not black or mixed race like many assumed.