White Instagram model gets dragged for 'accidentally' posing as a black woman.

Hello dear readers and people of the world passively scrolling through the online abyss! Do you remember Rachel Dolezal - the white woman who posed as a black woman (and still does to this day) and became the head of the NAACP in Spokane? Do you remember how she managed to appropriate black culture more than the Kardashians, to the point where she became the embodiment of blackface?!
Well, she might have to scoot over, because there's a new girl in town who took a few pages from the Dolezal handbook of white nonsense and the internet is rightfully unhappy about it.
This is where the 19-year-old self-described model and influencer Emma Hallberg of Sweden enters the scene. For quite some time, Hallberg's 193,000 followers have gushed over her makeup selfies and fairly non-controversial web presence.
However, this past week her page blew up when it was revealed she is a white woman, and not black or mixed race like many assumed.
Hallberg's photos have been shared and admired by several pages promoting black women and she hasn't corrected anyone. However, following the backlash this past week, Hallberg piped in to clarify that she identifies as white, tans easily, and never meant to deceive anyone.
This claim has been eyed with reasonable suspicion, given her lighter skin tone in older photos.
Stil, many are unsure how to process her presentation given the fact that Hallberg, unlike Dolezal, never verbally claimed to be black. Is this a Kardashian level of appropriation? Is this full-on blackface?! Is she really just that tan?! People are tossing around all the possibilities.
People have even been posting DMs with Hallberg where she confirms she never meant to deceive anyone about her race.
Still, many claimed it makes no sense that Hallberg would magically get multiple shades more tan than she used to in previously sourced photos. Particularly somewhere as mild-weathered as Sweden.
Her use of durags doesn't help her case.
I can't speak for Hallberg's true intentions, but if she really didn't want to deceive people, clarifying her whiteness to the pages for black women who shared her photo would've been a start. In the very least, her styling is appropriative enough to trick people, which is something she could be mindful of.