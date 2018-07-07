White man gets his life wrecked after calling the police on a black woman at a pool.

White people being racist at pools has a long and ugly history, and it seems many are dedicated to perpetuating this ugliness. In the latest installment of a racist white person narcing on a black person for living their life, a white man in North Carolina called the police on a black woman and her son for swimming in their community pool.
The woman, Jasmine Abhulim (under the moniker Edwards) posted a video of Adam Bloom demanding to see her identification at the Glenridge Community Pool in Winston-Salem. As seen in the video, after she refused to comply with Bloom he called the cops. The cops confirmed that there was no policy in place requiring her to show an ID, and that her keycard for the pool granted her entry.
"This is a classic case of racial profiling in my half million dollar neighborhood! This happened to me and my baby today. What a shame!" she captioned the video.
The video quickly spread across the internet, with people nicknaming Bloom #IDAdam while condemning his racial profiling.
People soon discovered Bloom worked for the international package supplier Sonoco, and the comments to his employer came pouring in.
After receiving all of the negative feedback, Sonoco fired Bloom from his position of five years. The company spokesperson, Brian Risinger, released an apology statement on Facebook.
"We are aware of a terrible incident involving the actions of one our employees outside of the workplace. The well-documented incident, which involves activities at a neighborhood pool over the 4th of July, does not reflect the core values of our Company, and the employee involved is no longer employed by the Company in any respect."
Following all of the backlash to the video, Bloom also resigned from The Glenridge Homeowners Association as a board member and pool chair (apparently that is a real position in the world).
While it's inexcusable and exhausting that white people keep profiling black people in their own neighborhoods, it's good to see these episodes are finally meriting the negative consequences they deserve.