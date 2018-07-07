White man gets his life wrecked after calling the police on a black woman at a pool.

White people being racist at pools has a long and ugly history, and it seems many are dedicated to perpetuating this ugliness. In the latest installment of a racist white person narcing on a black person for living their life, a white man in North Carolina called the police on a black woman and her son for swimming in their community pool.

The woman, Jasmine Abhulim (under the moniker Edwards) posted a video of Adam Bloom demanding to see her identification at the Glenridge Community Pool in Winston-Salem. As seen in the video, after she refused to comply with Bloom he called the cops. The cops confirmed that there was no policy in place requiring her to show an ID, and that her keycard for the pool granted her entry.

This is a classic case of racial profiling in my half a million $$ neighborhood pool. This happened to me and my baby today. What a shame!! Posted by Jasmine Edwards on Wednesday, July 4, 2018

"This is a classic case of racial profiling in my half million dollar neighborhood! This happened to me and my baby today. What a shame!" she captioned the video.

The video quickly spread across the internet, with people nicknaming Bloom #IDAdam while condemning his racial profiling.