On Saturday night, a group of 40-50 white supremacists returned to Charlottesville, VA, led by Neo-Nazi organizer Richard Spencer, who helped plan the first gathering at the Robert E. Lee statue.

This reemergence comes less than two months after thousands of white supremacists gathered in Charlottesville back in August for a Unite the Right rally. During the summertime rally, the large gathering of Neo-Nazis spent hours chanting white power slogans and inciting violence against counter protesters. That ugly day in August took the life of 32-year-old Heather Heyer after a white nationalist crashed a car into anti-racist protesters.

Needless to say, the return to Charlottesville is a profoundly depraved move.

HAPPENING NOW: @RichardBSpencer & white nationalist supporters are back with their torches in front of Lee statue in #Charlottesville. pic.twitter.com/CwVhxpN7r8 — Matt Talhelm (@MattTalhelm) October 7, 2017

Spencer posted a video of the gathering on Twitter (which I won't link here because he doesn't deserve more clicks), and dubbed the gathering "Charlottesville 3.0" despite the middling turnout.

Richard Spencer lead about 30 white nationalist gathered at Emancipation Park. pic.twitter.com/yERgDJFDhN — CBS19 News (@CBS19News) October 8, 2017

During the brief gathering Saturday, Spencer and his followers continued the ugly spirit of Unite The Right by carrying tiki torches and chanting "You will not replace us."

40-50 alt-right goons w Richard Spencer in E Park for #Charlottesville 3.0, as he calls it. "You will not replace us! Russia is our friend!" pic.twitter.com/iM8wrVgidE — Jalane Schmidt (@Jalane_Schmidt) October 8, 2017

At one point, Spencer gave a speech to his followers that criticized the Charlottesville community, claiming they lacked true community. According to his speech, his "Identitarian" (Neo-Nazi) gang is the only true community.

RS gave speech, said #Charlottesville has no sense of community, we don't know our neighbors. Only his "Identitarian" movement provides this — Jalane Schmidt (@Jalane_Schmidt) October 8, 2017

But #Charlottesville has sense of community: 2 dozen ppl, inc clergy, guarded front of Synagogue, where congregation was celebrating Sukkot — Jalane Schmidt (@Jalane_Schmidt) October 8, 2017

About 20 people have gathered outside a downtown synagogue to confront any alt-right stragglers who could still be in the area. pic.twitter.com/13tRUkMefC — C-VILLE Weekly (@cvillenews_desk) October 8, 2017

Once word spread of the white supremacist gathering, cop cars arrived to guard the area and a small assemblage of students gathered in counter protest.

Are the police are there? https://t.co/7JxcJ3QVTS — seantubbs (@seantubbs) October 7, 2017

Yeah. I see at least half a dozen police cars on streets around park and several officers in park. — Matt Talhelm (@MattTalhelm) October 7, 2017

Some students have gathered near Jefferson statue. No indication white supremacists are coming, but there's an increased police presence pic.twitter.com/KJX4czaOfr — Tim Dodson (@Tim_Dodson) October 8, 2017

Small group of students standing around Jefferson statue at Rotunda. Spencer and white nationalists have left Charlottesville. — Servenitup (@RuthServen) October 8, 2017

According to Charlottesville police, the white supremacist gathering dissipated after roughly ten minutes, at which point the group piled into a van and drove away. This gathering seemed to be centered around Spencer's speech, and the repeating of a few chants.

UPDATE: After short torchlit protest in front of the tarp-covered Lee monument in #Charlottesville, white nationalists have left the park. — Matt Talhelm (@MattTalhelm) October 8, 2017

Before leaving the park Spencer and his followers loudly threatened "we'll be back," and made it clear that Charlottesville, and any conscience bearing American, shouldn't sit back and relax if they want these outbursts of hatred to stop.

The alt-right's sense of community: they sang "Dixie," said Gen. Robert E. Lee was great, and made menacing promise that "We will be back!" pic.twitter.com/dHcgwkjWL2 — Jalane Schmidt (@Jalane_Schmidt) October 8, 2017

Other chants: "The South will rise again; Russia is our friend," "Harry Potter isn't real," and "We will be back." Left after 15-20 minutes. — Phil McCausland (@PhilMcCausland) October 8, 2017

White nationalists now chanting - “We will be back”. About 3 dozen supporters in Emancipation Park. Plenty of police on standby in park. pic.twitter.com/LuJEsAgxQy — Matt Talhelm (@MattTalhelm) October 7, 2017

In response, the Lt. Governor Ralph Northam quickly released a statement condemning the gathering of white supremacists.

He wrote:

“There is no home, no place, and no safe harbor in the country I pledged to defend for the ugly hatred we saw in Charlottesville tonight. I don’t see two sides or very fine people gathered here and anyone unwilling to call out this evil fails our commonwealth. Donald Trump’s equivocation enabled this to happen again, and Ed Gillespie failed to call on the leader of his party to denounce neo-Nazis and white supremacists. There can be no ambiguity from any elected official: white supremacists are not welcome, and they will not win.”

This re-emergence serves as a dark and sobering reminder that these racists won't disappear on their own.

If we’re done wasting outrage on the NFL, maybe we could redirect some at actual nazis. https://t.co/WSw5bV9xjz — shauna (@goldengateblond) October 8, 2017

We have to stay louder than them.

