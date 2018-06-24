A white woman called the cops on an 8-year-old selling water. The internet is dragging her.

White woman are continuing their reign as most narc-filled demographic, and it's a real bad look. The most recent iteration of this trend is laid out in the viral video of a grown white woman calling the cops on an 8-year-old selling bottled water.
The young girl, Jordan Austin, was selling bottled water across the street from the AT & T stadium in San Francisco, which is right outside her apartment. This seems pretty run-of-the-mill for any adult who had a lemonade stand or any type of fundraiser as a child.
Nonetheless, when the white lady (who was identified as Alison Ettel by The Huffington Post) saw an adorable black child selling water, her first instinct was to ask Jordan if she had a permit.
Naturally, when Jordan's mother, Erin Austin, caught wind of what was going down, she got out her phone camera to record the wildly uneccessary badgering of a child.
As you can see in the video, Ettel can be spotted calling the cops (while she ducks like a coward) about a child selling water "without a permit."
"Make this bitch go viral like #bbqbecky she’s #permitpatty would you rather my daughter be out here getting into shit Fr cuz an 8 year old selling water in front of her apartment building where she’s lived her whole life is NOT a reason to call the Police," Austin wrote.
Austin's cousin Raj also posted the video to Twitter, where Ettel was quickly admonished and dubbed #permitpatty.
She also posted a video of Jordan selling the water, which really drove home how ridiculous it is to call the cops on a baby.
Unsurprisingly, there were people who claimed the incident wasn't about racial profiling, but really just an issue of legality. Raj was quick to point out the large plot holes in that theory.
To make matters even more absurd, Ettel's job is selling legal weed treats FOR DOGS, so the hypocrisy of her narcing on an 8-year-old for selling water is truly next level.
The viral video has already lost #permitpatty some business, which feels like the proper recompense in this scenario.
In situations like this, the internet can be a wonderful place full of people dragging someone for the right reasons. Hopefully, #permitpatty thinks a bit more critically about the destructive functions of racial profiling and policing POC rather than calling the cops on literal children.