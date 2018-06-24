A white woman called the cops on an 8-year-old selling water. The internet is dragging her.

White woman are continuing their reign as most narc-filled demographic, and it's a real bad look. The most recent iteration of this trend is laid out in the viral video of a grown white woman calling the cops on an 8-year-old selling bottled water.

The young girl, Jordan Austin, was selling bottled water across the street from the AT & T stadium in San Francisco, which is right outside her apartment. This seems pretty run-of-the-mill for any adult who had a lemonade stand or any type of fundraiser as a child.

Nonetheless, when the white lady (who was identified as Alison Ettel by The Huffington Post) saw an adorable black child selling water, her first instinct was to ask Jordan if she had a permit.

Naturally, when Jordan's mother, Erin Austin, caught wind of what was going down, she got out her phone camera to record the wildly uneccessary badgering of a child.

As you can see in the video, Ettel can be spotted calling the cops (while she ducks like a coward) about a child selling water "without a permit."