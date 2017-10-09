Advertising

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are one of those Hollywood couples that everyone wants to know more about, partly because they keep their relationship and personal lives out of the spotlight, partly because like, what, they hooked up in their 20s on the set of That '70s Show and then Ashton married Demi and then however many years later they fell in love and got married and had babies!? It's like one of those Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction stories and I want to know the entirety of it.

They also (rightfully!) keep their two children Wyatt and Dimitri out of the glare of fame, although Kunis recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about raising kids while traveling for work as well as the couple's decision not to give them any Christmas presents.

She says: “I come from communist Russia, where you're not allowed to be happy, so my holiday traditions are ‘be quiet.’ Coming to America is when you realize Christmas has a magical quality to it. In Russia, back in the day, it was a very religious holiday, so you don't celebrate Christmas if you're not Christian and if you're not at Mass. So, I being Jewish, was like, ‘Christmas is not for you.’”

“We come to America and we're like, ‘Christmas is so inclusive. We literally bought a Christmas tree."

She goes on to explain how certain traditions will remain in her family; Decorating the tree, getting the family together to get drunk on Easter, etc. "It's all family time, but having kids, we're building up our own little versions of tradition."





And one of those little versions of tradition includes not gifting their two kids any presents on Christmas. Mila explains how in the past the kids had received so many presents from their grandparents they couldn't even appreciate them.

“So far, our tradition is no presents for the kids,” she says. “We're instituting it this year because when the kids are [younger than] one, it doesn't really matter. Last year when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was two and it was too much. We didn't give her anything -- it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don't even know what they're expecting; they're just expecting stuff.”

“We've told our parents, ‘We're begging you— if you have to give her something, pick one gift. Otherwise, we'd like to take a charitable donation, to the Children's Hospital or a pet [or] whatever you want.’ That's our new tradition.”

