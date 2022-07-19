Wife asks if she's wrong for refusing to be a SAHM despite husband's wishes.

Ah, motherhood! Whether working or staying at home, one thing is certain: mothers will *always* be judged by others for doing it wrong.

When a young, pregnant woman found her life completely turned upside down by her new husband, she looked for ways to find more meaning in her life. Namely, just looking for a job. But when that was met with extreme resistane by her in-laws, she took to Reddit to ask if she had actually done anything wrong.

Here is her maddeningly frustrating story. Make sure to stay tuned for the responses.

"AITA (Am I the as*hole) for not wanting to be SAHM (Stay at home mom) and find a job instead?"

My husband’s father passed away recently. He grew up on a large farm in Kansas and him and his mother inherited the farm. My husband, John (24m) and I (21f) met while he was living in New Orleans, attending Tulane on athletic scholarship and I was working as a waitress. We fell on love and he proposed quickly.