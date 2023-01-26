Wife threatens to lock fridge to keep husband from wasting food while high.

We all know that living with family and roommates is tough, and the cohabitation struggle of marriage is no exception.

Being married means learning when to pick your battles in order to keep the peace and love flowing.

Sometimes, you need an outside perspective in order to gauge who needs to back off in an ongoing marital dispute.

In a popular post on the AITA, a woman asked if she's wrong for snapping at her husband over wasted food.

She wrote:

AITA for causing a scene over wasted food and laziness?

My husband has ADHD. Refuses medications. His body, his choice. That's not the issue. I'm sure this behavior has something to do with ADHD and pot smoking but can't say for certain. He's 29, I'm 30(f).