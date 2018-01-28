Will Ferrell returns to SNL as George W. Bush to remind America: 'I was really bad.'

The age of Trump has ushered in a moment of cultural amnesia around George W. Bush's legacy. Suddenly, many of the detractors of the former president have publicly looked back on him with a strange fondness normally reserved for problematic uncles.
Last march, Bush appeared on Ellen where he joked about struggling with a plastic poncho. His book of paintings was praised by critics and elicited doe-eyed reactions from the same Americans that previously called Bush out for being a war criminal.
As a refreshing (and funny) nod to America's revisionist memory, Will Ferrell returned to SNL as Bush last night to remind viewers that "I was really bad -- like historically not good."
"I know what you're thinking: What the heck is the handsome devil doing back in the Oval Office? The truth is this is just a set. I had it built in my basement in Texas -- so I could pretend to be still be president sometimes," Ferrell joked in the cold open.
He then went on to point out how Trump's low approval ratings have made him look good by comparison.
"Donny Q. Trump came in and suddenly I'm looking pretty sweet by comparison," Ferrell's Bush jokes. "At this rate I might even end up on Mount Rushmore, right next to Washington, Lincoln -- and I want to say Kensington. However, I just wanted to remind you guys I was really bad -- like historically not good."
Ferrell's reprisal of Bush went on to remind viewers how hated he once was, and that the effects of his presidency are still at large.
"We’re still in two different wars that I started. What has two thumbs and created ISIS? This guy," Ferrell joked.
People on Twitter were excited to see the SNL alumni back in action.
With three more years of Trump on the dock, we'll need regular reminders from Ferrell that Bush was in fact, not a well-loved president.