Will Ferrell returns to SNL as George W. Bush to remind America: 'I was really bad.'

The age of Trump has ushered in a moment of cultural amnesia around George W. Bush's legacy. Suddenly, many of the detractors of the former president have publicly looked back on him with a strange fondness normally reserved for problematic uncles.

Last march, Bush appeared on Ellen where he joked about struggling with a plastic poncho. His book of paintings was praised by critics and elicited doe-eyed reactions from the same Americans that previously called Bush out for being a war criminal.

As a refreshing (and funny) nod to America's revisionist memory, Will Ferrell returned to SNL as Bush last night to remind viewers that "I was really bad -- like historically not good."

"I know what you're thinking: What the heck is the handsome devil doing back in the Oval Office? The truth is this is just a set. I had it built in my basement in Texas -- so I could pretend to be still be president sometimes," Ferrell joked in the cold open.