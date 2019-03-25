People are demanding the actual Mueller report after Trump's AG just put out a TL;DR.

On Sunday, Donald Trump's Attorney General William Barr delivered a TL;DR of the much-anticipated Mueller report to Congress, and the president is pumped.

We have yet to see what Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III actually discovered in his 22-month descent into Trumplandia (IS THERE A PEE TAPE OR NOT?!), but Trump is claiming victory.

The letter says, “The Special Counsel states that 'while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,'" but Trump has decided to ignore that part, and the media is going along for the ride.

No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2019

Apparently the @nytimes got a copy of the Mueller report! While the rest of us got the AG’s interpretation in a four page letter. https://t.co/XcrP01Sm41 — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) March 25, 2019

Barr's letter includes Barr's ruling that Trump didn't obstruct justice, and only four incomplete sentences of Mueller's words, so we still don't know exactly what Mueller had to say.

White House Press Secretary and Evil Cabbage Patch Kid Sarah Huckabee Sanders is punting on whether the public will actually get to see the allegedly exonerating report.