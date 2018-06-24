The winner for 'world's ugliest dog' has been announced, and people have strong feelings.

Every year, people of all ages, races and creeds gather around to find out what might be the most controversial news of the year. Palms are sweaty, eye movement is rapid, and the stakes are high as judges deliberate on which contestant takes home the crown of "World's Ugliest Dog."

On Saturday, this pinnacle moment of overt shallowness and die-hard canine competition returned to us when the 9-year-old English Bulldog Zsa Zsa was crowned "World's Ugliest Dog" at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California.

Zsa Zsa and her large tongue not only beat out the other dogs, but she brought ome $1500.

As with any competition rating animals by their looks, there's a lot of controversy surrounding Zsa Zsa's win. Some people think she's too conventionally cute of a dog to be claiming such a loud title. After all, we don't want her taking up space where a TRULY ugly dog could shine.