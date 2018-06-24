The winner for 'world's ugliest dog' has been announced, and people have strong feelings.

Every year, people of all ages, races and creeds gather around to find out what might be the most controversial news of the year. Palms are sweaty, eye movement is rapid, and the stakes are high as judges deliberate on which contestant takes home the crown of "World's Ugliest Dog."
On Saturday, this pinnacle moment of overt shallowness and die-hard canine competition returned to us when the 9-year-old English Bulldog Zsa Zsa was crowned "World's Ugliest Dog" at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California.
Zsa Zsa and her large tongue not only beat out the other dogs, but she brought ome $1500.
As with any competition rating animals by their looks, there's a lot of controversy surrounding Zsa Zsa's win. Some people think she's too conventionally cute of a dog to be claiming such a loud title. After all, we don't want her taking up space where a TRULY ugly dog could shine.
Most people's issue with Zsa Zsa's win had far more to do with the ethics (or lack thereof) of the competition than her actual ugliness.
Some people think the idea of parading around an animal and poking fun at its genetics is completely cruel (they have a point).
While others find the concept of an owner winning money for a dog's face completely bizarre.
People also validly noted that Zsa Zsa's appearance could be due to inbreeding, and that she looks like she's in deep pain.
As far as the ethics of these competitions and breeding dogs to be ugly, I would have to agree with all the naysayers. This definitely feels like a form of cruelty to me. Personally, I think Zsa Zsa is cute, and I spiritually feel like her when I wake up in the morning. Hopefully the $1500 is used to buy her a soft bed and some treats.