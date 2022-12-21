Woman kicks sister out because she walks naked around BF. Gets called 'insecure freak.'

In a perfect world, sibling relationships would become simpler in adulthood.

But realistically, adulthood opens up a whole new brand of dynamics you get to navigate.

Figuring out the balance between setting healthy boundaries and leaving an open door for a sibling can be difficult. Especially when they don't have the best track record of behaving thoughtfully.

Luckily, when in doubt, the court of the internet is always here to lend an ear and some free advice.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for kicking out her younger sister for unnecessarily walking around naked.

She wrote:

AITA for kicking my sister out of my house because she walked out of my shower naked?