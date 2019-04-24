Woman demands $450 ‘adoption fee’ from friend willing to save her dog from kill shelter. It backfired.

The most entitled people are often master manipulators who enter situations with the expectations and mental gymnastics required to get what they want. Regardless of how little sense they make, deeply entitled people have no qualms demanding what they want, and twisting any objection or personal boundary into another person's failing.
The subreddit Choosing Beggars is a hotbed of entitled people on another level, people who will twist words and interactions in order to get money, free things, and favors, without so much as a please or thank you.
Luckily, the whole point of the subreddit is to give these people their comeuppance, through words or action, and every single time it feels like a schadenfreude-laden kiss from heaven.
A recent installment of Choosing Beggars schadenfreude involved a super entitled dog owner looking to unload her untrained dog on a "friend" for a mere $450.
The interaction started out normal enough, the Choosing Beggar had asked their acquaintance if they'd be willing to take in a 7-year-old dog so it could be spared the shelter treatment. The acquaintance already had dogs and wasn't looking for another, but was willing to do a favor and save the older dog.
However, the exchange quickly escalated when the Choosing Beggar followed up their request with a $450 fee (including adoption and supplies), so essentially, they were begging someone to pay them to take a dog they didn't want.
The Choosing Beggar would NOT let up, and finally the acquaintance had to fully shut them down.
Needless to say, this is the exact opposite of how someone should act when they're trying to give their dog a safe home, particularly when they're interacting with someone who wasn't actively looking to adopt. Hopefully, for the pup's sake, someone was able to take the dog in, pets shouldn't be punished for their awful owners.