Woman demands $450 ‘adoption fee’ from friend willing to save her dog from kill shelter. It backfired.

The most entitled people are often master manipulators who enter situations with the expectations and mental gymnastics required to get what they want. Regardless of how little sense they make, deeply entitled people have no qualms demanding what they want, and twisting any objection or personal boundary into another person's failing.

The subreddit Choosing Beggars is a hotbed of entitled people on another level, people who will twist words and interactions in order to get money, free things, and favors, without so much as a please or thank you.

Luckily, the whole point of the subreddit is to give these people their comeuppance, through words or action, and every single time it feels like a schadenfreude-laden kiss from heaven.

A recent installment of Choosing Beggars schadenfreude involved a super entitled dog owner looking to unload her untrained dog on a "friend" for a mere $450.