This woman's aggressive UberEats driver has the internet howling.

Usually, texting exchanges with UberEats drivers are pretty straightforward. Maybe the driver asks for clarification about your address, or you add a request for extra sauce, usually nothing too noteworthy.

However, against the odds, the Twitter user Jocelyn Gladwin had an emotionally charged text exchange with her UberEats driver.

At first, she thought his aggressive requests for directions were in jest.

But she soon found out he was 100 percent for real about his emotional landscape, as well as his need for clear directions.

The conversation got pretty graphic, but all remained in jest.

Understandably, Gladwin was perplexed about how she should rate her driver.