This woman's aggressive UberEats driver has the internet howling.

Usually, texting exchanges with UberEats drivers are pretty straightforward. Maybe the driver asks for clarification about your address, or you add a request for extra sauce, usually nothing too noteworthy.
However, against the odds, the Twitter user Jocelyn Gladwin had an emotionally charged text exchange with her UberEats driver.
At first, she thought his aggressive requests for directions were in jest.
But she soon found out he was 100 percent for real about his emotional landscape, as well as his need for clear directions.
The conversation got pretty graphic, but all remained in jest.
Understandably, Gladwin was perplexed about how she should rate her driver.
Her Twitter followers had a lot to say about the interaction.
One Twitter user texted the UberEats guy and implied some dirt about Gladwin.
Basically, the UberEats guy claimed the two had sex after the whole ordeal. Gladwin firmly denies this, and Twitter is split over what actually happened in the aftermath of those passionate texts.
Regardless of whether the two interfaced or not, this exchange has undoubtedly made the annals of Twitter history.