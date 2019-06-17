Woman asks if she's an a*shole for potentially getting her 'creepy' male coworkers fired.

Getting a workplace crush is fairly natural, but in corporate jobs with high career stakes it's looked down upon for obvious reasons. When you get involved with a coworker, it's likely the situation will get messy, so it's usually safest to let workplace crushes run their course quietly, without making a scene of things.
Regardless of whether you secretly think your manager is cute or you end up marrying your cubicle mate, the absolute worst thing to do with your workplace feelings is put a coworker into a nightmare rom com scenario.
In a recent post on the subreddit Am I The Asshole, a woman shared how she ended up reporting two male coworkers for freaking out on a recent work trip and making her "pick one" despite the fact that she's dated neither of them.
"AITA for reporting two coworkers and potentially getting them fired?"
"Lest anyone think that this is a clear 'NTA' situation, I want to make it clear that I don't take people losing their jobs or having their careers ruined lightly."
"Last weekend, I went to a professional conference with two male coworkers, Sam and Dave. I'm a woman. I noticed on Friday night that they were both being awkward and tense, but I thought that it was just nerves because we had to present in the morning. On Saturday morning they were incredibly tense with each other, which led to an awkward presentation, and then we were in separate panels all afternoon."
Throughout the trip she noticed they were being particularly tense around her, but she chalked it up to work stress.
"I went out to lunch with a few people I met and while I was gone I got about ten texts each from Sam and Dave asking where I was, if I was okay, etc. I thought this was weird because we didn't have plans to eat lunch together and we never eat lunch together or hang out at the office."
"After the last panel on Sat, Sam asks me if I want to get dinner. I tell him that I'm meeting up later with a friend so I wouldn't be around. About ten minutes later, Dave finds me and asks me out for dinner and (assuming Sam and Dave would be together) said, "Oh I already talked to Sam, I have plans tonight, sorry.' Dave gets upset and says, 'Sam already asked you?' and I couldn't figure out why he was upset."
Then, one by one, they both asked her out and got weirded out when she said no.
"Sunday afternoon, everything comes to a head as we are waiting for an Uber for the train and the two almost get physical and have to be separated by another attendee from the conference. I was talking to colleague so I didn't catch it but I asked them what was going on and was told they've been 'fighting' over me all weekend and were 'fighting' over who got to sit next to me on the train and that I needed to pick which one of them would sit next to me."
Tension came to a head when they were on the way home from the work trip, and both men demanded OP "pick one" of them. When she said no, they freaked out and claimed she had shown them romantic feelings and both of them separately sent her floods of text messages.
"I honestly said, 'Neither of you' and this led to them basically giving me an angry, "It's him or me" speech about which one of them I have ROMANTIC FEELINGS for, and I told them neither of them. There is more to this and they said a lot more weird things, but I’m approaching the character limit. Both texted me repeatedly on my WORK PHONE from the train, but left me alone once we got back home and I took an Uber home."
Once she returned to work, she reported both of them for their inappropriate behavior.
"On Monday, I immediately reported them, with a breakdown of their behavior and copies of all texts and e-mails. I also told my bosses that I was frankly not impressed with their presentation. My bosses both take sexual harassment in the lab seriously, and I was told that this could lead to them both being fired and losing funding for projects they're working on."
Since their workplace is strict on sexual harassment, OP is aware her report could lose both men their jobs, and now she has brought the situation to the internet to see if she's the a*shole for reporting them.
"AITA for reporting this? I talked to a couple of colleagues who said it sounded like 'awkward boys with a crush' but I'm 31 and they are at least as old as me. But we've all worked extremely hard to get where we are in our careers and this could derail their careers and blacklist them in the field."
vivekorn thinks the men had it coming.
"NTA.
That was weird and confusing. Why should you have to choose one of them? You aren't a prize to be won."
Ayresx called the coworkers what they really are: entitled white knights.
"Ah yes, when 2 white knights orbit too close they form a black hole, NTA"
weezythebtch thinks they deserved to be reported, and commended OP for preventing them from pushing boundaries further.
"NTA, they didn't respect professional boundaries, or even know they existed apparently. Now they do, and hopefully they won't pull this crap again. You did the right thing reporting them OP"
SelectNetwork1 knows it's a slippery slope, and if these men act this way with a peer, who knows how they would act with a subordinate.
"NTA. This kind of behavior should derail their careers, because otherwise, they just end up doing this same kind of thing to people they have more power over."
lekkerdassie perhaps summed it up best by pointing out that the office trip was not an episode of The Bachelorette.
"NTA, they are there to work end deliver great work for the company ... it is not "The Bachelorette" TV show."