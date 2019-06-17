Woman asks if she's an a*shole for potentially getting her 'creepy' male coworkers fired.

Getting a workplace crush is fairly natural, but in corporate jobs with high career stakes it's looked down upon for obvious reasons. When you get involved with a coworker, it's likely the situation will get messy, so it's usually safest to let workplace crushes run their course quietly, without making a scene of things.

Regardless of whether you secretly think your manager is cute or you end up marrying your cubicle mate, the absolute worst thing to do with your workplace feelings is put a coworker into a nightmare rom com scenario.

In a recent post on the subreddit Am I The Asshole, a woman shared how she ended up reporting two male coworkers for freaking out on a recent work trip and making her "pick one" despite the fact that she's dated neither of them.

"AITA for reporting two coworkers and potentially getting them fired?"

"Lest anyone think that this is a clear 'NTA' situation, I want to make it clear that I don't take people losing their jobs or having their careers ruined lightly."