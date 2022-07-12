Redhead asks if she's wrong to refuse to dye her hair so the bride can be 'unique.'

"Bridezillas" come in a terrifying variety of shapes, sizes, and temper tantrums, but asking your guests to cut their hair, cover up their tattoos, or completely change their appearance for your wedding is one of the most dangerous types...

So, when a conflicted redhead decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she's wrong to refuse a bride's hair request, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for refusing my future sister-in-law's request to dye my hair for my brother's wedding?

My future sister-in-law Liz has turned into a bridezilla and is going to war with everyone over every stupid thing. My natural color is red. I love my hair. Liz is a blonde, but she loves to have red hair and in fact ever since meeting me she's been dying her hair almost exactly my color.