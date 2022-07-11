Woman asks if she was 'classist' to shame her friend for 'marrying for love.'

Why bother telling a friend who is head-over-heels in love that you think they should prioritize their financial stability over an exciting storybook romance? So, when a frustrated friend decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to question her friend's relationship choices, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I (27F) am in a very stable relationship with my fiancée (29F) for around 4 years and we are planning to get engaged eventually and then marry.
My best friend Chrissy (also 27F) has been with her own fiancé since they were 20. They only got engaged this year and it was kinda weird how it took him so long to propose since he seemed to be financially stable and all.