Woman asks for feedback from man who ghosted her and shares his super honest response.

The truth hurts, but it can also be clarifying and liberating, particularly when it comes to dating dynamics that leave you completely in the dark. If you've been out on the dating field, then you already know how discouraging it can be to go on what feels like a good date, only to get ghosted with no explanation.

No one owes you a second date, but it can be exhausting to put yourself out there and have no idea if you're doing anything off-putting, or if the silence is just a matter of difference in taste. While it could be emotionally devastating, the concept of getting an exit survey from former dates, or at least some form of feedback is often tossed around online.

So, one woman on TikTok decided to make it happen for herself by asking a guy who ghosted her for feedback.

In a video captioned "you can't win them all" Danielle @danielleria shared a screenshot of a conversation asking a guy "why dating never really progressed" with them.