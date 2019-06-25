Woman asks if she can stop paying for her pregnant stepdaughter's education. The internet weighs in.

Being a mom is difficult enough, but being a teen mom is a whole different challenge.
While we're hopefully done with the MTV "Teen Mom" pregnancy pact craze of teenagers wanting and actively trying to become pregnant, accidents still happen even when teenagers think they're being safe. Birth control isn't 100% effective and as science and movies have supported for years, teens tend to be more reckless than adults.
Should you punish your teenager if she becomes pregnant?
Can you encourage an abortion without forcing it? These are the questions a mom took to Reddit's AITA (Am I the Asshole?) when her stepdaughter, whose private education she personally funded, became pregnant.
AITA for refusing to pay for my step-daughter's expenses after she got pregnant?
My husband was a teen dad, we will refer to his daughter as An. An's mom, grandma and ggrandma were all teen moms. An is now 16 years old, and pregnant.
An stays mostly with us because I am the one who pays (most of– 75%) her private high school tuition. It had always been my husband who pays for An's expenses.
When An turned 14 she wanted to move in with us to start her high school(HS) in the big city we live in. We checked on HS and since public school is terrible here, we decided to enroll her in a fancy private HS. She has always been set that she wanted to be an economist, and that she wanted to move to another country to pursue her dream. I have been separating some money for this purpose, too.
My husband and I came to an agreement that I would also help her dream to come true, but I would cease any economic help towards her tuition if she became a teen mom (An did NOT know this) and he agreed. This conversation took place two years ago... And now, An is pregnant as soon as she finished her first year.
I laid some facts down to An, gave her some articles and statistics about how teen moms are one of the most vulnerable groups of people, that this will hinder her dream of going to another country to study and that she knows the stigma it comes with. I recommended she terminated the pregnancy.
An's mom is ECSTATIC and so is her grandma. They have this weird belief where they think they can make it for so much better for her than it was for them because of "all the experience". I think they're absolute loonies; I bet they don't even have the money to pay for the hospital when the time comes. I believe they think we will pay for all of the unborn child's costs.
I am dead serious about stopping tuition and using the money I've been saving in other stuff if An decides to carry on with the pregnancy. I have NOT and will NOT make the ultimatum of "terminate or I'll stop paying your tuition", but I will tell her that I won't pay for her nice school and her child's expenses if she decides she wants to keep it. I don't even want to become one of those grandmas who take care of the child. I firmly believe a normal teen life has to be child-free. Money will go to some of the child's expenses and I will give no more. An can either enroll in a public high school (or one within her dad's budget) and set herself for a uni scholarship under dad's budget.
My husband is telling me I need to understand the situation. I do not and will not endorse this teen mom dynasty in any way, this is the hill I will die on. I can actually continue paying for her fancy high school, saving (a lot less) for the uni, and some of the future child's expenses too, but I feel like I'll be rewarding her for being irresponsible and fucking myself over something I shouldn't. Husband firmly believes I am doing this to punish An and I am being an ass for compromising her future over this matter. AITA?
Damn, this is complicated. While I don't necessarily think it's fair to tarnish the quality of your stepdaughter's education just because she got pregnant, it is an added layer that the agreement with her father was broken.
Later, she added some edits:
Edit/Commonly asked questions: Ann will NOT stop attending high school- she will just stop attending the fancy private school. I will use that same money to finance some of the child's caring, but I also feel this is not my baggage and has to be something bio mom and dad have to solve themselves (I still need to make a budget, but I don't think I will pay the full $1000 equivalent of tuition a month on child support, bio mom has to pay at least something once in her life).
No, I will NOT make an ultimatum. I HAVEN'T SPOKEN TO ANN ABOUT THIS SITUATION. I plan on telling her I can't support fancy high school + child support, but not both. She STILL will be able to attend a less prestigious school, not a bad one but not the best, that her father would finance. If father and bio mom want fancy high school, they should pay them themselves.
I will definitely NOT pay for the private university. The country's private universities tend to give scholarships, she could apply for one. I AM NOT CLOSING HER EDUCATIONAL OPTIONS. I may not be giving her the best (the money for her to go to LSE, for example) but I am not giving her the worst.
Finally, the father of the upcoming child is a young man she met in some of her extra activities outside of school. Parents said they would pay for child support, but unless this teen gets a part time job (part time jobs here to high school students pay around 200 a month), the parents will only be able to give $300 a month. That would cover a month of 5hour/5days a week daycare.
Another edit because forgot to add: Ann was supposed to be on the pill. Gyn recommended the pill instead of an implant because of some reproductive issues bio mom has. She stopped taking the pill because mom told her she would get fat and then proceeded to educate her on the "natural" way, as in having sex before, during, and some days after her period. Husband and I have been teaching her sex-ed since she got her first period when she was 11, but I'm fearing of bio mom's teachings, and at this point I just want to fist fight bio mom.
Her biological mom encouraged her NOT to take birth control? WHAT? This is a Lifetime moving waiting to happen.
I support the stepmom's choice to not want to indulge this long line of teen pregnancies, but now that her stepdaughter is already pregnant, she has no choice but to deal with it.
Luckily, Reddit was here to help.
"Loneassassin1015" wrote:
Yeah the assholes in this situation are the father, mother , grandmother and the “teen mom” belief that the family has. OP and Ann are NTA at this time, though if Ann starts demanding that you pay for both her high priced schooling and supporting her childcare
"Judge Jury and Executioner 314" wrote:
It's your money; do with it what makes you feel comfortable. I think you're being very generous to pay for most of her schooling and I understand why you would feel uncomfortable continuing to support her after this. But have a discussion with An about it before announcing your decision.
I don't think the 16 year old is necessarily the asshole. I think the husband who is expecting his wife to continue to pay for her stepdaughter is TA; if he feels so strongly about it then maybe he should take over more of or at least an equal amount of the financial burden.
"Partassipant [1]" wrote:
NTA. You have been more than generous with this girl who you seemingly have no legal obligation towards. You set guidelines with her father, and he agreed to them. You are not the asshole for wanting to follow through with your word.
It's funny that your husband thinks that you are compromising her future. It seems to me that she compromised her own future.
"joannofarc22" went for logic:
you know what also makes you fat?? being pregnant!!
"pjbear2005" wrote:
The teen kind of is an asshole, she was the one that was irresponsible and got pregnant. She's not completely at fault since she grew up thinking it was okay but she's 16, she has to know she isn't supposed to do that.
Looks like the conclusion is that the stepmom is NOT to blame, after all. Good luck to everyone involved!