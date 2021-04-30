Woman asks if she was wrong to forget 'vacation-versary' after husband expected a gift.

It's never fun when you go above and beyond to plan a special day for your partner to celebrate an important anniversary or key relationship milestone, only to realize they completely forgot about it...

Waking up when the sun rises to cook a fancy breakfast-in-bed with a trail of rose petals leading to a beautifully wrapped gift is a nice gesture, but if your partner fully forgot that today is the anniversary of your first date then things can get awkward. That being said, planning a fun day for someone you love should never be about expecting something in return, especially if it isn't a day you normally celebrate. Birthdays and wedding anniversaries are standard, but if you made up a holiday for the first day you ate pancakes on a plane together? Cut your wife some slack for the lack of pancakes and airport-themed decor...

Looking back on meaningful memories in a relationship can be a fun, nostalgic way to honor the time you've spent together and the future plans you want to make, but putting pressure on your partner to put in the same exact enthusiasm and effort into important dates is a recipe for resentment and disaster. So, when a frustrated wife decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her husband's "vacation anniversary" celebration, people were there to help her deem a verdict.