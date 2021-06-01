Woman asks if she was wrong to kick MIL out after she called her a 'gold digger.'

While not every passive aggressive, weirdly competitive, or condescending parent-in-law will reveal themselves out of the gate as a cartoonish and plotting witch, being able to detect the under-the-breath insults can come in handy for future holiday happy hours. If your partner's parents can always magically find a way to insert themselves into your personal life, parenting choices, financial decisions, or the color of your throw pillows, it might be time to set a clear boundary.
Unfortunately for people battling disapproving in-laws, it's not always easy to get someone to stand up to their own parents. So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her mother-in-law's nasty comments concerning her finances, people were there to help deem a verdict.
Me and my husband grew up in very different families. My husband's father died when he was young and my mother-in-law and him struggled to meet ends meet. I grew up upper middle class and didn't struggle in life.
I make more than my husband and he doesn’t mind. My MIL does mind. She believes the man should be working and the woman should stay at home, which I just don’t like. I would rather work.