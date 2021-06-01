Woman asks if she was wrong to kick MIL out after she called her a 'gold digger.'

Having a smooth and drama-free relationship with your in-laws is not always an easy feat, but sometimes one snide remark can send an otherwise friendly dynamic into a downward spiral of living room doom...

While not every passive aggressive, weirdly competitive, or condescending parent-in-law will reveal themselves out of the gate as a cartoonish and plotting witch, being able to detect the under-the-breath insults can come in handy for future holiday happy hours. If your partner's parents can always magically find a way to insert themselves into your personal life, parenting choices, financial decisions, or the color of your throw pillows, it might be time to set a clear boundary.

Unfortunately for people battling disapproving in-laws, it's not always easy to get someone to stand up to their own parents. So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her mother-in-law's nasty comments concerning her finances, people were there to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for “flexing” my wealth to my mother-in-law when she called me a 'gold digger?'