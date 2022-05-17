Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman asks if she's wrong to ask teen step-daughter to make everyone breakfast.

Woman asks if she's wrong to ask teen step-daughter to make everyone breakfast.

Sally Ann Hall
May 17, 2022 | 5:45 PM
ADVERTISING

We, as a society, are well past the old tropes of the evil step-mother. In fact, step-moms have never been more popular on the internet! Congrats to us.

But what do we (the perpetually and hopelessly online) love perhaps even more than p*rn? Easy: judging other parents. When an irl step-mom found herself overwhelmed in the mornings, she reached out for help, and got a reaction she did not expect...

AITA (am I the as*hole) for asking my step-daughter to wake 20 minutes early so she can make breakfast?

My husband and I just had our last kid a month ago, he has two from a previous marriage Paul(23M) and my stepdaughter Maddy (16F), she lives with us full time. We also had 4 kids ourselves Jason(7M), Mia (5F) Louis (3M) and our baby boy Joshua.

Don't worry you won't be quizzed on those names.

My step-daughter isn't really that involved with me, but she's really close to her younger siblings. I've never asked something like this before, during my previous pregnancies my husband was there to help me out since he had a more flexible schedule, but now he has a new job that requires him to be there al 6 am minimum, when our kids mostly wakes at 7-7:30.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content