Woman asks if she's wrong for telling her boyfriend he has a small d*ck. The internet weighs in.

In the age of big dick energy, sometimes we forget about the people on the other end. That is to say, we aren't always talking about those who are...less endowed. And even with all the hype about big dick energy, it would make sense why those who have a smaller package aren't talking about it. There's a standard set, and it explicitly implies that bigger is better, and men often feel emasculated if they don't meet this standard.
Men with small penises are sometimes preoccupied with this trait of theirs. That is certainly the case in a story shared by woman on Reddit. She posted on the board "AITAH," which stands for "Am I the ass hole," asking people if she was in the wrong for telling her boyfriend that his dick is below average size. However, her story isn't that simple. Her boyfriend had repeatedly asked her about it, so she only did so because he kept badgering her about it.
Here is the original post:
I know the title itself makes me sound awful but hear me out. I've been with my boyfriend for 7 months and he's small down there, like 4 inches give or take. He constantly asks me if it's big enough, if I can feel it, and I always reassure him and tell him he's fine. I tell him I'm not with him for his penis and he has nothing to worry about.
However the last few days he got increasingly agitated and kept asking me if I was lying, if he's too small, and wouldn't take "You're fine" or "You're average" or "I don't care how big it is" for an answer. I told him to stop pestering me but this went on for a few more days until I snapped and told him he's below average but he has nothing to worry about. Obviously he didn't take it well.
I don't lie to him and say it's big, I say he's average, has nothing to worry about, etc.
denvarte didn't think she was the ass hole here, and that the boyfriend was actually in the wrong:
NTA. Dude is picking fights
Y102K pointed out how toxic masculinity was also at fault:
As a man, we are conditioned from a young age to think that penis size is incredibly important and is one of the things that defines whether or not you're a man. It's so deep seeded that even though I know statistically (cause we've pretty much all looked it up and measures eventually) that I'm average sized, I still sometimes feel like it's not good enough. Just one of the things to attribute to toxic masculinity and such.
pizzabangle had some words of advice as well:
Absolutely, he knows exactly what size his penis is and how it compares statistically with others. Sounds like he cares more about having his ego constantly stroked than enjoying a positive sex life with his partner. Even when he's asking "can you feel it" it's more about him and his perceived inadequacies than their mutual sexual satisfaction. OP is not his therapist but it sounds like he needs one.
cocodigital was also on the woman's side:
He knows he’s small So he should get over it , asking you is like testing you which is weird
Upiko agreed with others in terms of this guy's insecurity:
NTA, he should've laid off after first 2 times. Dude got serious insecurity issues
MacchaExplosion wrote a script for the woman to use:
NAH. It sounds like he knows it is below average size but that awareness is causing him to self-sabotage. You've done your best to make him feel comfortable and confident. I recommend just continuing to be honest with him. Give him a "Look, you are relatively small when compared with your peers. That is a statistical mother-fucking fact. But get over yourself, because I'm here with you despite that. You are a wonderful person who cares about my pleasure and that's enough for me. If it is not enough for you then go out and find what you are looking for. This dude on reddit named MacchaExplosion has offered to forward you an advertisement from his Spam folder that will make you larger down there if that is what you so desire. Ball's in your court, baby."
benj2305 saw both sides:
He is smaller than average, but what good is it going to do either of them for her to say it that way? If he's this insecure about it, he isn't going to magically hear that statement as a fact. It's going to sound like a dig.
But still OP is NTA in this situation. He shouldn't ask questions he doesn't want the answer to, particularly so often.
hunterhast95 has a very empathetic outlook on the whole thing:
NTA. Sounds like you were truthful. The truth sometimes hurts. He can’t help it, and you know that. You like the guy for other reasons and you’ve told him it doesn’t matter, that it’s fine and he has nothing to worry about. If he worries about it, it’s on him. But try to be understanding about his insecurities, because that is a truly troubling subject to a lot of men.
