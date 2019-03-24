Woman asks if she's wrong for telling her boyfriend he has a small d*ck. The internet weighs in.

In the age of big dick energy, sometimes we forget about the people on the other end. That is to say, we aren't always talking about those who are...less endowed. And even with all the hype about big dick energy, it would make sense why those who have a smaller package aren't talking about it. There's a standard set, and it explicitly implies that bigger is better, and men often feel emasculated if they don't meet this standard.

Men with small penises are sometimes preoccupied with this trait of theirs. That is certainly the case in a story shared by woman on Reddit. She posted on the board "AITAH," which stands for "Am I the ass hole," asking people if she was in the wrong for telling her boyfriend that his dick is below average size. However, her story isn't that simple. Her boyfriend had repeatedly asked her about it, so she only did so because he kept badgering her about it.

Here is the original post: