Woman asks if she was wrong to cancel date after boyfriend rang a bell to call waiter.

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about whether or not she was wrong to cancel a date with her boyfriend because of his attitude toward their waitstaff, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

I (F30) have been dating my American boyfriend Rhett (M31) for 4 months. We live in different towns and he usually visits on the weekends. This time I decided to visit his town and eat out at a diner.

Rhett was already there when I arrived to the diner, we talked some, checked the menu, then when it was time to order he pulled a small bell out of his jacket pocket, lifted it up then started shaking it. It produced a loud, annoying sound and my ears started hurting.

I was so confused I asked what he was doing and he said that he was trying to get one of the waiter staff's attention. I said it was embarrassing and he should stop right then but he kept shaking it. I can not begin to explain the looks we received from everyone.