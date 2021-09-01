Woman asks if she's wrong to snap at nurse for talking her out of getting tubes tied.

Being a young person who doesn't ever want to have children can be difficult, especially when you constantly have to explain your reasoning to family, friends and the stranger's sister in the waiting room at the dentist.

The go-to response from parents or older people whenever a young person announces they're never having kids tends to be "you'll change your mind," or "you're making a mistake," which are equally offensive. Trusting that someone has taken the time to consider what kind of future is best for them, regardless of their age, financial situation or health is an element that many people seem to miss when giving parenting tips.

Just because your kids make you incredibly happy and you can't imagine your life without them doesn't mean that the thought of being responsible for multiple tiny lives, or giving birth after nine months of physical and emotional pain doesn't absolutely terrify someone else.

Being a parent is a skill, and considering the cost, a luxury, that not everyone (regardless of what your tipsy aunt at Thanksgiving says) is capable of. So, when a frustrated woman decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to snap at a nurse for giving her unsolicited advice about her reproductive choices, people were quick to help deem a verdict.