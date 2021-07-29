Someecards Logo
Woman asks if she overreacted to brother-in-law who told her to settle while she's 'fresh.'

Bronwyn Isaac
Jul 29, 2021 | 4:06 PM
Keeping the peace with a difficult in-law can be incredibly hard, there's a thin line between letting things roll off your back and enabling someone who is emotionally manipulative.

On the other hand, speaking your mind can sometimes result in a major conflict, and the backlash can be more trouble than it's worth.

A woman who recently posted on the Am I The A**hole subreddit is facing backlash from her family after recently snapping at her brother-in-law in response to a derogatory comment.

AITA for snapping at my BIL after he told me to “settle down” while I’m “young and fresh?"

OP kicked off the post by sharing that she's never liked her brother-in-law, but the rest of the family is into him because he has money.

I (22F) am currently spending a week (well was) with my sister (25F) and her husband (39M). I dislike him because he’s a snobby douchebag who looks down on people. However my entire family likes to ignore that because he’s got money. For the record, he’s been disrespectful to me in the past but I’ve always kept quiet since he’s basically revered in my family.

