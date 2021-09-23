Woman asks if she’s wrong to yell at gay brother for not telling daughter about periods.

Raising children is a complicated challenge, but the teen years can be an entirely different journey.

Unbridled angst, unhinged hormones, slammed doors, "nobody understands me" and a saga of fairly awkward "talks" are often featured once kids enter their preteen and teen years. While parents do their best to set their kids up for success and properly prepare them for all the uncomfortable and painful physical and emotional changes that come along with puberty, every parent makes messy mistakes sometimes. Relying on schools to do all the sex education work can be a risk and if your kids aren't watching their gym teacher put a condom over her first and shake it at a class full of terrified teens, they're going to learn about the adult world from their equally confused, hilariously misinformed peers.

So, when a conflicted Aunt decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to insult her brother and his husband for not prepping their daughter for puberty, people were quick to help deem a verdict.